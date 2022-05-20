ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Energy secretary to visit nuclear plant, discuss waste issue

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago

WATERFORD, Conn. — (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary is planning to visit a nuclear power plant in Connecticut on Friday at the invitation of the local congressional member as they both work to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored nationwide to solve a decadeslong stalemate.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney are scheduled to tour the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut. Spent fuel that was meant to be stored temporarily at current and former nuclear plant sites nationwide is piling up. Some of it dates to the 1980s.

There’s renewed momentum to figure out a storage site, or sites, to free up the land where the waste is currently being stored and move it away from population centers, fault lines and flood plains. The Biden administration and many state officials view nuclear energy as essential to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and staving off the worst effects of a warming planet.

To responsibly use nuclear power, Courtney said, “We have to move on this issue.”

The Energy Department is working to develop a process to ask communities if they’re interested in storing spent nuclear fuel on an interim basis, both to make nuclear power a more sustainable option and figure out what to do with the waste.

Granholm has said it’s the best way to finally solve the issue. A plan to build a national storage facility northwest of Las Vegas at Yucca Mountain has been mothballed because of staunch opposition from most Nevada residents and officials.

There's roughly 89,000 metric tons of used commercial fuel at nearly 80 sites in 35 U.S. states, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s trade association. At 20 of the sites, there's no longer an operating reactor, the institute said.

All of that spent fuel, in storage containers, could theoretically fit into a large distribution warehouse for a big box store, said Rod McCullum, the institute's senior director of decommissioning and used fuel. It could be much more efficiently managed if it was consolidated, he added.

Millstone seals its spent nuclear fuel in massive stainless steel canisters on what used to be a parking lot and keeps it in pools that cool it. There’s room for 135 casks. Fifty-two casks have been installed, of which 47 are full, according to plant owner Dominion Energy.

Courtney's district also includes the site of the former Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Haddam Neck. Connecticut Yankee closed in 1996. Spent fuel is still stored on valuable waterfront real estate.

“The frustration in Waterford and Haddam Neck, it has been off the charts,” Courtney said. “People feel, you know, this was not the deal when these plants were built."

Courtney is part of a bipartisan congressional caucus working to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored. Its members believe the current system is not sustainable, particularly for sites that could be redeveloped. Many are along the coastline, in flood plains — the worst geology for spent fuel to be stranded, Courtney said.

Congress has provided about $40 million to fund the consent-based siting process that would be used to identify sites to store the nation’s spent nuclear fuel, and the administration asked for $53 million more for fiscal 2023, Courtney said.

Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said his main concern is that planning for consolidated interim storage could undermine efforts to figure out a permanent storage repository under ground. If there's a place to ship fuel, there won't be the political momentum to site an underground repository, which is the only plausible, safe, long-term solution for this waste, he said Friday.

Millstone is one of only two commercial nuclear power plants operating in New England. One of its reactors is licensed to generate power until 2035, another is licensed until 2045.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Administration opposes airlines in lawsuit over crew breaks

The Biden administration has sided against the airline industry and urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold a California law that would provide more rest and meal breaks than airline crews are guaranteed under federal rules. The U.S. solicitor general and other administration officials said in a filing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs.
WSB Radio

Abrams-Kemp slugfest promises to be pricey, long and ugly

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia voters didn't get much of a break from election talk on the day after the Tuesday primary in which Republican Gov. Brian Kemp demolished GOP challenger David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams finally clinched a nomination waiting for her after no other members of her party jumped in.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
State
Nevada State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Waterford, CT
Business
City
Haddam, CT
Waterford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Industry
WSB Radio

Texas massacre casts shadow over hearing for ATF pick

Less than a day after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, a Wednesday Senate hearing for President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reflected the deep political divisions over guns. Steve Dettelbach would be...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Beto O'Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Surrounded by fellow Republicans on a high school stage, Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, when Beto O'Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience. “Gov. Abbott, I...
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

Midterm updates | Britt, Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks after neither candidate captured a majority of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face the Democratic nominee in November to determine who will...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
WSB Radio

Live updates | Man sent Facebook messages before shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private. Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker have six challengers between them in Tuesday’s primaries, but the two are already looking ahead to the general election as the GOP tries to take back the seat Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority.
WSB Radio

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. It happened after Sandy Hook, after Parkland, after the Orlando nightclub shooting and after...
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Power#Dominion Energy#Nuclear Plants#Ap#Democratic#The Energy Department
WSB Radio

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

Could Facebook have known about ominous direct-message threats made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could it have warned the authorities?. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the online messages sent minutes before the Wednesday attack, although he called them...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Texas school shooting: World leaders react to shooting in Uvalde

Leaders from around the world reacted with shock and horror after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, calling it “senseless” and “inconceivable.”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country has been attempting to fend off an invasion since Feb. 24, said it was “terrible,...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WSB Radio

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. Salvador...
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at...
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
71K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy