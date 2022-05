What's in a head? According to new research, a little bit of our ancestors' tails. In the early days of complex, multicellular life on Earth, animals started out without any spines or brains. They only had a network of neurons spread throughout their body. Over the course of millions of years, however, that system somehow became concentrated on one end. But how? Tunicates, or 'sea squirts', are the closest living relatives of vertebrates, and they don't have a true head. Their central nervous system is instead made up of clumps of neurons in the anterior and posterior parts of their body, with a...

WILDLIFE ・ 7 DAYS AGO