SIGNING DAY: Lufkin students participate in recent college signings

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Two longtime coaches officially retired Wednesday. Jeff Stifle retired after 46 years in education, with 32 of those being at Diboll. Stifle was the boys and girls golf coach. This season Diboll won the 21-3A District Championship and Max Folts made it to state. Hayland Hardy...
Officials with the Nacogdoches Independent School District have revealed four new principals for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. In doing so, NISD has reminded me just how 'seasoned' I'm getting. My kids call it getting old, I prefer to call it seasoned. For the past 30 years or so, I've...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee has handed down a one year suspension to former Cumberland Academy Athletic Director Mike Richardson and has put the charter school’s athletic programs on a 2-year probation period. Richardson and former head coach Robert Sampson both resigned...
TYLER, Texas — Cumberland Academy's athletic program has been placed on a two-year probation after the UIL State Executive Committee found a basketball coach allowed an ineligible student to play. In a Monday morning virtual hearing, the committee issued the two-year probation for the Tyler charter school and then...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year. School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those […]
Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday. Monday the number one ranked Patriots softball team got in their last workout before leaving for Denver early the next morning. Cal State-Dominguez Hills are the 8th seed, and the Patriots see them at noon Thursday.
Cast, crew preparing for 2022 Texas Shakespeare Festival. The sets are being built, the costumes readied, and the actors are hitting their marks in preparation for the 2022 Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College. Update on our friend Mark Scirto. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. He was in Dallas when the...
After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state. Tyler City Council approves $1M for convention center purchases. On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved spending about $1 million for nine items to be used in the Rose Complex Conference Center. The items include furniture, computer network equipment, and Wi-Fi equipment.
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The UIL baseball playoffs get down to just a handful of teams left in each region. Sixteen total teams in each classification across the state can say they are still playing baseball. 5A. Region II. Lufkin vs Frisco Wakeland - Best of 3 series at Mount...
Bryan High School baseball coach James Dillard has announced he’s leaving to take the same position at Palestine. A Bryan graduate, Dillard coached the Vikings for five seasons, highlighted with a District 12-6A championship in 2022. However, the team was swept in two games by Waxahachie in the bi-district...
May 23, 2022 - Timpson’s High School Graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 20 with a great attendance of family members and friends attending. To view photos of the ceremony, click here. The graduating Class of 2022 led everyone in the Timpson High School song one last time as...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers look to top their historic 2021 season by winning it all this time around. The team is set to take on Union Hill in a 3 game series in Kilgore starting Thursday night. The winner will represent Region III in the state tournament. Last year Kennard lost 6-4 to Fayetteville in the 1A title game.
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM, #1 For R&B and Community is super excited to once again celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth in East Texas! And we're proud to help out our friends at the Juneteenth Association of Tyler to let you know about this year's great lineup of fun events for Juneteenth 2022! From Gospel music to the annual Juneteenth Parade, to the Custom Truckers Dance, there's something for everyone as we celebrate our history and freedom.
After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state. East Texas schools increase security following Uvalde shooting. Multiple school districts posted to social media about an additional law enforcement presence - saying parents had no reason to be alarmed. At Jacksonville ISD, Police Chief Bill Avera said he was determined to keep things as normal as possible while also making use of the local police department for increased patrols.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team is headed to the the division II World Series as the top seed. The tournament is in Denver, and this team has overcome much to land where the are. “Oh, we’ve gone through a lot. Actually I think it’s just a...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 20th anniversary for the Click it or Ticket campaign that urges Texans to buckle their seatbelts held a press conference at Bergfeld Park today. Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Law enforcement liaison with the Texas municipal police association, Devin Vyner, was nearly killed in a crash while on duty as an officer in 2018. Now he continues to tell his story about how wearing his seat belt saved his life.
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday evening, Palestine ISD teacher and Coach Michael Coyne was killed in a crash after he and two students were hit by a driver going to wrong way. Coyne and the students were on their way home from the Dallas Maverick’s game on Interstate 45....
What was just a stark brick wall is turning into a captivating art piece on the front of the Atkinson Candy Companies building located at 1608 West Frank Avenue in Lufkin. The colorful mural is being painted to commemorate their 90 years in operation making amazing candy for everyone to enjoy.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have an update for you on our friend Mark Scirto and his progress as he recovers from the stroke he suffered about two weeks ago. We are happy to report that as of Monday, Mark is back in East Texas!. He was in Dallas when...
Comments / 0