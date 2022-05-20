ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIGNING DAY: Lufkin students participate in recent college signings

By Caleb Beames
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three Lufkin students have recently signed...

KTRE

Pair of Diboll coaches hang up their whistles

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Two longtime coaches officially retired Wednesday. Jeff Stifle retired after 46 years in education, with 32 of those being at Diboll. Stifle was the boys and girls golf coach. This season Diboll won the 21-3A District Championship and Max Folts made it to state. Hayland Hardy...
DIBOLL, TX
KTRE

Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee has handed down a one year suspension to former Cumberland Academy Athletic Director Mike Richardson and has put the charter school’s athletic programs on a 2-year probation period. Richardson and former head coach Robert Sampson both resigned...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools hiring for the 2022-23 school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year. School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Diboll Cameron Yoe preview

Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday. Monday the number one ranked Patriots softball team got in their last workout before leaving for Denver early the next morning. Cal State-Dominguez Hills are the 8th seed, and the Patriots see them at noon Thursday.
DENVER, CO
KTRE

East Texas schools increase security following Uvalde shooting

After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state. Tyler City Council approves $1M for convention center purchases. On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved spending about $1 million for nine items to be used in the Rose Complex Conference Center. The items include furniture, computer network equipment, and Wi-Fi equipment.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals schedules

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The UIL baseball playoffs get down to just a handful of teams left in each region. Sixteen total teams in each classification across the state can say they are still playing baseball. 5A. Region II. Lufkin vs Frisco Wakeland - Best of 3 series at Mount...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan High Head Baseball Coach Leaving For Palestine

Bryan High School baseball coach James Dillard has announced he’s leaving to take the same position at Palestine. A Bryan graduate, Dillard coached the Vikings for five seasons, highlighted with a District 12-6A championship in 2022. However, the team was swept in two games by Waxahachie in the bi-district...
BRYAN, TX
scttx.com

Timpson HS Class of 2022 Graduation Photos

May 23, 2022 - Timpson’s High School Graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 20 with a great attendance of family members and friends attending. To view photos of the ceremony, click here. The graduating Class of 2022 led everyone in the Timpson High School song one last time as...
TIMPSON, TX
KTRE

After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers look to top their historic 2021 season by winning it all this time around. The team is set to take on Union Hill in a 3 game series in Kilgore starting Thursday night. The winner will represent Region III in the state tournament. Last year Kennard lost 6-4 to Fayetteville in the 1A title game.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The Juneteenth Association Of Tyler, TX Announces Schedule Of Events

The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM, #1 For R&B and Community is super excited to once again celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth in East Texas! And we're proud to help out our friends at the Juneteenth Association of Tyler to let you know about this year's great lineup of fun events for Juneteenth 2022! From Gospel music to the annual Juneteenth Parade, to the Custom Truckers Dance, there's something for everyone as we celebrate our history and freedom.
KTRE

2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke

After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state. East Texas schools increase security following Uvalde shooting. Multiple school districts posted to social media about an additional law enforcement presence - saying parents had no reason to be alarmed. At Jacksonville ISD, Police Chief Bill Avera said he was determined to keep things as normal as possible while also making use of the local police department for increased patrols.
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

20th anniversary of Click it or Ticket campaign reminds Texans to buckle up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 20th anniversary for the Click it or Ticket campaign that urges Texans to buckle their seatbelts held a press conference at Bergfeld Park today. Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Law enforcement liaison with the Texas municipal police association, Devin Vyner, was nearly killed in a crash while on duty as an officer in 2018. Now he continues to tell his story about how wearing his seat belt saved his life.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Giant Mural Going Up At Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas

What was just a stark brick wall is turning into a captivating art piece on the front of the Atkinson Candy Companies building located at 1608 West Frank Avenue in Lufkin. The colorful mural is being painted to commemorate their 90 years in operation making amazing candy for everyone to enjoy.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have an update for you on our friend Mark Scirto and his progress as he recovers from the stroke he suffered about two weeks ago. We are happy to report that as of Monday, Mark is back in East Texas!. He was in Dallas when...
TYLER, TX

