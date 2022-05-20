SIGNING DAY: Lufkin students participate in recent college signings

The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM, #1 For R&B and Community is super excited to once again celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth in East Texas! And we're proud to help out our friends at the Juneteenth Association of Tyler to let you know about this year's great lineup of fun events for Juneteenth 2022! From Gospel music to the annual Juneteenth Parade, to the Custom Truckers Dance, there's something for everyone as we celebrate our history and freedom.

16 HOURS AGO