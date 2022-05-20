Snowstorm delays opening of North Pole

NORTH POLE ( KDVR ) — Santa may be getting a late start to the toy-making season this year. A May snowstorm in Colorado has delayed the opening of the North Pole .

The North Pole was scheduled to open on Saturday, May 21, but because of the large amount of snow expected, the opening will be delayed.

There’s still a chance the North Pole could open on Sunday, depending on how much snow falls. The North Pole will provide updates on weather delays on the website .

Here’s what to expect at the North Pole this summer:

The park features over two dozen rides. Santa will be busy preparing for Christmas, but you can still get a picture with him on your visit. There are also plenty of shops to visit at the village.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.