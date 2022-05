INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends are concerned about the well-being of a 43-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter, police say. Erica N. Rios and her child, Angel Holmes, were last seen Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement issued Tuesday night. Rios’ car was last seen traveling west on I-70 near State Road 39 in Hendricks County on Saturday. Angel is believed to be with Erica her mother.

