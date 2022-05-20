George Lopez Bringing Chingon Kitchen Brand to the STRAT

The STRAT will soon welcome the first location of George Lopez ’s Chingon Kitchen in Nevada. It’s the sixth location nationwide for chain. Chingon Kitchen will offer its Southern-California-style Mexican cuisine in a roomy 240-seat, 9,000-sq.-ft. space in the casino on northern tip of the Strip.

“There’s nothing like authentic Mexican food to fuel the party and George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen will be serving up freshly-made dishes our guests are going to love,” Stephen Thayer , vice president and general manager of The STRAT, said in a press release.

Featuring freshly made tortillas on an exhibition griddle and woodfired carne asada, the restaurant will offer street corn, tacos, and more in a space decorated with Chicano art. Tacos and burritos will come in corn, flour, and cauliflower tortillas, filled out with proteins like carnitas, carne asada, citrus-marinated chicken, and soyrizo. It will also offer signature cocktails like the Chihuahua Margarita, a frozen margarita completed with George Lopez Brewing Company ’s Li’l Mexi Mexican Lager.

“George Lopez and the team at Chingon Kitchen can’t wait to bring our So Cal-style Mexican cuisine, cocktails and beers to the Strip,” Michael Zislis , co-founder of George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen said. “Were going to bring the heat to The STRAT.”

Chingon Kitchen is expected to open in late 2022.

Photo: Official

