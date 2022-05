BROOKSVILLE- The Hernando Leopards softball team has been one of the most dominant clubs when it comes down to postseason play in these Class 3A state playoffs. On Wednesday, May 25, the Leopards took their show on the road to Legends Field over in Clermont when they faced Coral Springs Charter (23-3) in a Class 3A state semifinal. Hernando came away with the win, beating CSC 3-1. Now they are set to play in the state championship at Legend’s Way Ballfield, Thursday at 7 pm.

HERNANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO