Who will police the proposed Mid-States Corridor, after you build that monster? Who will pay for those extra expenses? Can small towns afford more officers? What about emergency services? More ambulances, more fire department personnel? Bigger emergency rooms? Fortunately, they’re building a bigger security center in Jasper. But will it be big enough? Where’s the study on all of those extra costs?

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO