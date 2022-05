The Jefferson Davis County Farm Bureau was organized nearly 100 years ago. Its purpose and mission is to provide the agricultural community with access to dependable and economical insurance and to advocate public policies to benefit the agricultural community. Those goals are still the foundation of Jefferson Davis County Farm Bureau. However, through the years, JDCFB has responded to the need to engage in a broader range of activities to help enhance the overall economic and social development of the county. Education has and will continue to play a vital role in improving the economy and quality of life for the citizens of the county. In 2011, the JDCFB established three yearly $1000.00 academic scholarships to help local students pursue college degrees. Parents of the applicants must be in good standing as members of JDCFB for at least five years. Criteria which will be used in the evaluation of applicants for these scholarships include academic record, involvement and interest in agriculture and related activities, involvement in extra-curricular activities and financial need.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO