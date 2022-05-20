ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolton, MS

Partially burned remains found in 2018 identified as those of missing Mississippi woman

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Mississippi officials have identified the partially burned remains found in the woods in Bolton three years ago.

The Hind County Sheriff’s Office reports that using DNA analysis, they have been able to identify the remains found in March 2018 near Champion Hill Road in Bolton.

The remains have been identified as those of Janita Coleman who went missing in 2016. Coleman was 19 years old at the time.

Coleman’s mother did not file a missing person’s report until 2020 and was able to provide a DNA sample for analysis that led to the positive identification.

So far, officials have not been able to determine a cause of death in the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

unknown 5
5d ago

Wow! Why did she wait so long to file a missing person's report on her child? This doesn't make any sense...

6
Guest
5d ago

....soooooo the Mother waited 4 years to report her 19 year old missing!🤔🧐

7
Mississippi family desperately looking for their dog after woman mysteriously takes pet, then drops dog off 10 miles away

Ken and Sarah Laird Kochey are embroiled in a heartbreaking mystery over Bobby, their 2-year-old, rescued mixed breed hound dog. The first of May, the batteries on Bobby’s invisible fence collar had run out of juice, and as most dogs would, Bobby set out on a stroll, making his way from his home at Magnolia Vale the short distance to Magnolia Bluff Casino.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson, MS
