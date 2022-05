LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–A 17-year-old has been referred for shoplifting, after a reported robbery early Monday morning inside the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says someone saw the teen, another male and a female get out of a car that was reported stolen, but the female fled the store with a stolen bottle of liquor and the two males right behind her.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO