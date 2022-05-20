ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s best Memorial Day sales of 2022: Shop 40 must-have deals

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 5 days ago

No doubt about it, Amazon is a premium retailer for, well, everything. With Memorial Day on the horizon, your favorite add-to-cart platform is dishing out some of the best deals.

Whether you’re looking for some TV deals to score (check out our ultimate TV shopping guide while you’re at it) or are even more inspired to hit “checkout” on the best Amazon beauty products that have piled up in your cart, now’s the time.

Not to mention, there’s a wealth of Amazon dreamy home items and nifty electronics devices on sale — along with a wealth of Amazon best-sellers too good to pass up.

We divided the 40 best items on Amazon to grab on sale for Memorial Day. Along with the red, white and blue flag, we’re also celebrating the Prime delivery truck.

Click to jump to a specific shopping category:

Best Amazon Clothing Memorial Day Sales 1. Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts , $40, original price: $60
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Levi’s women’s shorts . The brand’s 501 Original Shorts come in a generous side range, have that subtle distressing and would look great with one of your go-to white T-shirts .

buy now 2. Exlura Square Neck Puff Sleeve A-Line Dress , $39, original price: $46
We have much to thank the humble white dress for — from doubling as our favorite cocktail dress for the warmer months and for providing that lightweight material, similar to our favorite linen dresses and midi-length styles .

buy now 3. Haggar Premium Classic-Fit Dress Pant , $30, original price: $55
Oftentimes, dress pants can get expensive. Steal Haggar’s Premium Classic-Fit Dress Pants while they’re on sale for just $30. With more than 13K reviews, you’ll enjoy the wide selection of khaki, black and more styles.

buy now
4. Ankis Open-Toe Nude Heels , $33, original price: $60
If we’re being honest, we can’t live without our favorite nude heels . Ankis’ Open-Toe Nude Heels are a lovely addition to your wardrobe (especially if comfortable heels are what you’re after – who isn’t?).

buy now 5. Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts , $20, original price: $27
Baleaf’s High-Waist Biker Shorts have more than 75K positive ratings (from happy fitness enthusiasts and errand-runners alike), and we can’t stop obsessing over their $20 price right now.

buy now 6. MeroKeety Long-Sleeve Loungewear Set , $36, original price: $46
Regardless of the season, we’re all about loungewear . Snag MeroKeety’s Long-Sleeve Loungewear for less than $40 to honor Memorial Day, namely because the color selection is vast and there are even short-sleeve top options to give off even more summer vibes.

buy now 7. Champion The Curvy Sports Bra , $15, original price: $30
When Champion is offering 50% off its Curvy Sports Bra — we run . We adore this athletic style for having elements of a push-up bra , many thanks to its fabulous support, along with being a great staple when you’re using your rowing machine or treadmill .

buy now Best Amazon Electronics Memorial Day Sales 1. Hisense 55″ H8 Quantum Series 4K ULED Android Smart TV , $498, original price: $730
Hisense is one of the best brands for supreme Memorial Day offers, slashing prices on various TV models. Specifically, the 55″ Android Smart TV is one to grab, especially for boasting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for cinematic picture and sound (read our TV buying guide for more) and voice-control compatibility.

buy now 2. Apple AirPods Pro , $197, original price: $249
If you’ve been researching the best wireless earbuds on the market, you know the Apple AirPods Pros are some of the most sought-after. Just shy of $200, the Bluetooth-compatible pair will make listening to your favorite podcasts and playlists so much easier.

buy now 3. Amazon Echo Show 5 , $80, original price: $85
Revolutionize your video chats with the Amazon Echo Show 5. Though it’s not on an extreme discount this Memorial, it’s still worth picking up for your bedroom’s nightstand or kitchen’s countertop. Plus, nearly 62K Amazon shoppers love using theirs.

buy now 4. Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones , $379, original price: $399
We didn’t know over-ear headphones could be life-changing, but Bose’s 700 Boise-Cancelling Headphones are one of our favorite tech accessories. If you’re looking to be more productive this year (or, simply to tune out loud noises), this pair is for you.

buy now 5. Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum & Mop , $270, original price: $380
Roborock is an industry leader for smart home products . Specifically, its E4 Robot Vacuum & Mop is the time-saving cleaning tool you need, especially for being one of the more affordable ones on the market (especially with MDW) and for connecting to your phone with its paired app.

buy now 6. Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone , $103, original price: $130
You don’t have to be a popular podcaster to benefit from using a USB microphones . Blue’s Yeti is on a tier of its own, namely for producing clear audio with omnidirectional sound.

buy now 7. Kindle Paperwhite , $130, original price: $160
As one of our favorite e-readers , the Kindle Paperwhite is great for on-the-go bookworms. It’s perfect to toss into your work tote, too, and is $30 off to celebrate Memorial Day.

buy now Best Amazon Home Memorial Day Sales 1. Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress , $633 to $1,186, original price: $745 to $1,395
If you’re looking for some of the best Memorial Day mattress sales , we have your back. Tuft & Needle is hosting one of its biggest sales of the year, specifically on the Original Adaptive Foam Mattress that’s available in all sizes from twin to California King. It just looks like your softest purchase ever.

buy now 2. Utopia Cotton Towels (Set of 8) , $30, original price: $34
If you’re on the market for new, fresh and clean bath towels, don’t skip Utopia’s Cotton Towels. This pack of eight is ideal for new homeowners and those looking for a summertime spruce-up alike, and you’ll love every hue.

buy now 3. Ins Modern Glass Vase , $17, original price: $29
The Ins Modern Glass Vase isn’t just a practical purchase, but a beautiful one. It’s the perfect crystal decor piece to house your favorite faux plants , too, and we’re so happy we found it for less than $20 right now.

buy now 4. Dyson V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner , $462, original price: $545
We reviewed four Dyson vacuums and we can’t express how obsessed we are with the cordless cleaning tool. Not only does it have phenomenal suction power but you’ll be able to snuggle your way into corners and crevices like never before. For nearly $100 off, you better grab it before other Dyson lovers snag it first.

buy now 5. SimpleHouseware Heavy-Duty 3-Bag Laundry Cart , $40, original price: $43
We’re about any kind of sale, even if it’s a small one. Making it easier than ever to sort your clothes, SimpleHouseware’s Heavy-Duty 3-Bag Laundry Cart is adored by nearly 18K happy Amazon shoppers that do laundry and we’re floored by its large capacity.

buy now 6. Joola Indoor Ping-Pong Table , $397, original price: $575
Perhaps it’s not a need, but it surely is a want. Joola’s Indoor Ping-Pong Table is the ultimate Amazon purchase for summer entertaining, especially if you’re hosting a BBQ soon (with a grill of course) or love getting competitive with friends — for less than $400 right now.

buy now 7. HomeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier , $250, original price: $300
HomeLabs’ Energy Star Dehumidifier is $50 off right now and will soon become your built-in BFF if you’re struggling with allergies or want to make your home a bit more purified. It’s built-in Turbo mode really tackles humidity, too.

buy now Best Amazon Beauty Memorial Day Sales 1. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Blow-Dryer Brush , $34, original price: $60
We reviewed Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Blow-Dryer Brush and, much like the soaring 292K reviews — and counting — we love it, too. It’s just shy of $35 right now and, when paired with one of the best shampoos we tested , you’ll achieve a salon-like blowout in no time.

buy now 2. The Heart Company Happiness in a Bottle Perfume , $60, original price: $70
We have to put The Heart Company on your radar. Not only is its heart-shaped packaging as sweet-as-can-be, but its scents are heavenly. At a discount, add “Happiness in a Bottle” to your cart to spritz on your wrists this summer (or, to gift it to a loved one).

buy now 3. Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color-Correcting Powder Foundation, $28, original price: $33
This Memorial Day, Laura Geller is hosting up to 20% off its entire makeup line. Snag its top-rated powder foundation (available in a variety of shades to match your skin tone, impressively) for less than $30 right now.

buy now 4. Farmacy Whipped Greens Face Wash , $22, original price: $26
We often reach for Farmacy’s Whipped Greens Face Wash when we want to help hydrate our dry skin . The brand has some of our favorite vitamin C serums and eye creams , too, so you’ll want to pick up this moringa and papaya-infused cleanser while it’s on sale.

buy now 5. Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Curling Iron/Wand , $31, original price: $50
As one of the best expert-approved curling irons we rounded up, Hot Tools’ Professional 24K Wand is next-level. It has been one of our favorites for years and, for less than $50 right now, we 100% recommend it for your next date night or girls’ brunch.

buy now 6. Redken All Soft Shampoo , $30, original price: $38
If you love learning about the hottest professional beauty items on the market, you’ve likely heard of Redken as a leading brand. Notably, its All Soft Shampoo works well on any hair type — including curly hair — and is on a rare discount right now.

buy now 7. CeraVe AM Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 , $12, original price: $16
Our readers love purchasing CeraVe’s AM Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30. More than 54K Amazon shoppers recommend it, too, and it’s one of the best moisturizers with SPF to keep on hand this summer.

buy now Best Amazon Kitchen Memorial Day Deals 1. Cosori Air Fryer & Cookbook , $100, original price: $120
The Cosori’s Air Fryer & Cookbook bundle is $20 off this Memorial Day and will soon become your favorite kitchen gadget . From whipping up grilled chicken to balsamic-dressed veggies, this purchase is a treat.

buy now 2. Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set , $75, original price: $160
We’ve been looking at this knife set for months (which is probably reason enough to finally go buy it). Now, it’s only $75 — from its original price of $160 — and we think it matches perfectly with your white cabinets or minimalist kitchen aesthetic.

buy now 3. Calphalon Classic 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set , $175, original price: $240
This Memorial Day, it’s time to buy a cookware set while it’s on sale. Calphalon has a top-rated 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set that’s less than $200. It’s great for beginner and advanced chefs alike, and its match-all nature is perfect for anyone.

buy now 4. Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels (15-Pack) , $22, original price: $26
With more than 22K positive reviews, Zeppoli’s Classic Kitchen Towels are hard not to add to your cart. On a small sale right now, we love how luxe and clean they look, making them perfect for everyday use or for hosting a get-together with loved ones.

buy now 5. Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker , $100, original price: $130
We recently put the Keurig and the Nespresso to the test , so there’s no surprise Keurig’s K-Slim Coffee Maker made the cut of our Amazon Memorial Day deals roundup. This one is super easy to use, comes in great colors and pairs well with your favorite K-cup pods .

buy now 6. Craft Wok Traditional Hand-Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok , $60, original price: $66
The Craft Wok’s Traditional Hand-Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok is fairly priced and has an aesthetic like no other. Whether you’re making a stir-fry or sesame chicken, this reliable kitchen essential is worth the grab right now.

buy now Best Amazon Furniture Memorial Day Deals 1. Sunlei 7-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set , $680, original price: $900
Outdoor entertaining is upon us, which means you should snag an outdoor patio furniture set while they’re hot and discounted! Sunlei’s 7-Piece Outdoor Furniture is some of our readers favorite’s and now, it’s less than $900.

buy now 2. Safavieh Bijar Collection Area Rug , $373, original price: $1,505
If you really want to spruce up your home, a patterned, soft and textured area rug will do the trick. At a phenomenal discount, Safavieh’s Bijar Collection is a whopping 75% off and is practically waiting for you to buy it in one add-to-cart motion.

buy now 3. BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair , $35, original price: $50
If you’re still on the WFH grind, it’s time to treat yourself to a comfortable and ergonomic desk chair . BestOffice’s model is 30% off right now, comes in a few different colors and has wheels.

buy now 4. SHW Home Office 55″ Computer Desk , $129, original price: $160
Dubbed an Amazon’s Choice product, the SHW Home Office 55″ Computer Desk has a beautiful cherry-wood top, is 20% off right now and is beloved by nearly 25K Amazon shoppers who regularly use it for work.

buy now 5. Signature Design by Ashley Neilsville 6-Drawer Dresser , $240, original price: $435
The rustic farmhouse is so in-style, and we’re not complaining about it. Pick up the Signature Design by Ashley’s Neilsville 6-Drawer Dresser to give your bedroom a homey feel, especially for less than $250.

buy now 6. Walker Edison Andre Modern Solid Wood Dining Table , $331, original price: $559
Speaking of the rustic farmhouse look, Walker Edison’s Modern Solid Wood Dining Table caters to that style, but with a modern-contemporary twist. We love this slate gray tone to pair with our brown hardwood floors, too, and it’s less than $350 this Memorial Day.

buy now

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

