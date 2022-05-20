ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Fitzpatrick reveals Tom Brady’s handshake problem is worse than believed

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

It seems Nick Foles isn’t the only quarterback who may have been snubbed by a certain seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has played for nine teams throughout his 17-season career, recently reflected on his favorite memories in the NFL during an appearance on the ESPN+ series, “American Caddie,” claiming he had to seek out Tom Brady for a postgame handshake after defeating him.

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn’t shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick said, according to Insider. “I was on the Jets [for his second win over Brady], and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.”

Fitzpatrick, 39, had been a member of the Bills in 2011 when he defeated Brady, now 44, for the first time, when Brady was still with the Patriots. Buffalo’s AFC East rival. Fitzpatrick’s second victory over Brady took place four years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CbIw_0fkm3sAY00
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick claimed in a recent TV appearance that he was snubbed by Tom Brady
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7mbe_0fkm3sAY00
Fitzpatrick added that he allegedly sought out Tom Brady for a handshake after defeating him
Getty Images

“Apparently he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing. When he does lose, I want a handshake,” Fitzpatrick said when asked why he believes Brady allegedly didn’t shake his hand.

Though it’s been some time since the alleged snub took place, it’s rumored Fitzpatrick was the apparent “motherf–ker” living rent-free in Brady’s mind two years ago. While appearing on HBO’s “The Shop” in 2021, Brady explained how one unnamed team backed out of the free-agency sweepstakes for his services to stick with an unnamed quarterback .

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” said Brady, who ultimately joined the Buccaneers in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHIcJ_0fkm3sAY00
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Brady spoke postgame in December 2016
Getty Images

Internet sleuths later speculated how the signal-caller in question could’ve been Fitzpatrick, who played for the Dolphins, a team Brad y had been linked to.

Comments / 0

