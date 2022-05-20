ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geno Smith is leader in sad Seahawks quarterback competition

By Jeremy Layton
 5 days ago

Are they sure they don’t want Baker Mayfield?

As the Seattle Seahawks try to replace Russell Wilson after trading the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to the Denver Broncos, backup and former Jets QB Geno Smith is the leader in the clubhouse to take over as the starter, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said on 93.3 KJR radio Thursday .

The other option would be Drew Lock, who came over from Denver in the Wilson trade.

“Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over [from 2021]. He already had a head start over Drew right there,” Waldron said.

“We have a long time to go. We are just in T-shirts and shorts right now, going against air. We have a long way to go to see where this competition goes.”

This, of course, is the same Geno Smith that was drafted to be the starter by the Jets, but infamously lost his starting job after teammate IK Enemkpali punched him in the face and broke his jaw over a $600 airline ticket dispute. He has been the backup in Seattle since 2019 and signed a new deal this offseason .

Geno Smith with the Seahawks in 2021
Getty Images

Smith started three games for the Seahawks in 2021 with Russell Wilson out with injury, and appeared in four games total. In those starts, in which he went 1-2, he averaged only 26 pass attempts and 190 passing yards per game. He finished the season with five touchdowns and one interception, with a solid passer rating of 103.0, but the team was extremely run-heavy in that span (26.33 rush attempts per game).

It appears Seattle is ready to commit even more to that old-school philosophy under head coach Pete Carroll. They spent a second-round pick on Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III to add to an already-packed RB room of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf has also been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, though he remains with the team.

Drew Lock warms up prior to a Denver Broncos game
Getty Images

Last week, Carroll admitted that Smith “automatically is ahead” in the quarterback competition with his starting experience. Lock, the other option, flamed out of Denver over the past two seasons, compiling 25 touchdown passes to 20 interceptions and a 79.3 passer rating over 21 career starts.

Everyone has been expecting Seattle to add another quarterback (perhaps Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo), but the longer we go into the offseason, and the more the coaching staff talks about Smith and Lock as the two players in the competition, the more it seems like they will actually go through with it. In a division with Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Kyle Shanahan, good luck with that.

