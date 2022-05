BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 44 day journey for an American flag that has flown over the U.S. Capitol began its trip from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham Wednesday. Thousands of military veterans will each have their turn carrying the same flag on a 3,100 mile route through 15 states to the Opening Ceremony of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham.

