SELINSGROVE – With PPL Electric Utilities’ rate increase starting in June, many customers in the area are looking to find more ways to save. Selinsgrove resident and former PPL employee Dalton Savidge says there is a way to do it, and its simply by shopping around, but still not a lot of people know about it, “From what I understand, based on my personal experience and talking to other people, only about one third of PPL customers shop, which means two thirds do not.”

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO