“I’m not on social media,” said Berube in a press conference on Wednesday, “I was aware of a threat made to Nazem, not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that. Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all, I’ve been around it. It’s not a good thing. So I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO