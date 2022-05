SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58)--The quaintness of a bed and breakfast goes to an even higher level at "Velvet Sheep Farms" in Sheboygan. It's also a fiber farm courtesy of the sheep on site. You can take a tour of its fiber production as well. The owners say this destination is at the gates of the Wisconsin heartland and close to activities like auto racing and surfing.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO