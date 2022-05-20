Man found guilty of child molesting in Spencer Co.

The Carmi Police Department took five into custody on a variety of charges Friday and Saturday. Two area residents are being held in the White County Jail on drugs charges following a traffic stop. On Friday morning , an officer with the Carmi Police Department pulled over 43 year old William A Edge of New Haven for a suspended license plate. He was then arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Property and cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended License Plate. His passenger, 39 year old Belinda A Vogt of Carmi, was also arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Both Edge and Vogt were set to appear in court this morning. No bond was set for either individual.
