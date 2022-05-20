ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Man found guilty of child molesting in Spencer Co.

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a four day jury trial that ended Thursday night, a Spencer County jury found 57-year-old Ronald Duncan guilty of child molestation. Ronald Duncan was found guilty of all four charges filed...

www.14news.com

