U.S. SEC charges Wells Fargo advisors with anti-money laundering violations

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission on Friday said it had charged Wells Fargo Advisors with anti-money laundering related violations.

Wells Fargo Advisors has agreed to pay $7 million to settle the charges, the SEC said. (Reporting by Michelle Price)

