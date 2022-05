May 21-27 is National Safe Boating Week. With Memorial Day quickly approaching, the number of boaters across the state of Missouri is expected to skyrocket. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2020 saw a 23% increase in boating accidents across the state with 203 total crashes, including 13 fatalities and 77 injured. They also report that 70% of boating accidents statewide occur between the months of May through August.

