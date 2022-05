DOVER-FOXCROFT – The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at Central Hall. Speaking will be researcher and writer Bill Geller of Farmington. He is the only person to have written about the 1825 fire, which burned 832,000 acres across 53 Maine townships including Foxcroft.

