Neff Lankford, an instructional designer with UA Little Rock’s eLearning office, will host an integrated summer camp for up to 50 students in grades 6-12 this summer. Lankford, who graduated in May from UA Little Rock with a master’s degree in education in the Learning Systems Technology Program, runs a nonprofit, Alliance of Arts Inc., with her husband, Terence Lankford, a middle school principal at ScholarMade Achievement Place. The couple has combined their skills to provide this camp.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO