HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings will begin their search for the next City Administrator, according to Mayor Corey Stutte. Stutte said Dave Ptak is no longer employed by the city, after it was announced last month that a personnel issue involving Ptak was underway. Stutte declined to state why Ptak is no longer employed with the city, saying it is a personnel matter.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO