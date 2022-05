Bob Ide, Fox56 sports Director says, " The Scranton Wilkes Barre Railriders have a morning game today with a lot of kids in there enjoying the baseball game between Scranton /Wilkes Barre and Jacksonville. Now I am stopping up for lunch , I want something nice and I heard they had jumbo shrimp on the menu. Big jumbo shrimp. I am going to take my phone in and see if I can find any.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO