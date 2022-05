GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay School District sent out an email to families and staff Tuesday afternoon regarding the school shooting in Texas. With great sadness, I share my most heartfelt sympathy to the students, parents, staff and community of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we are faced with the incredible pain of the families of the students and the teacher who did not survive another senseless tragedy.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO