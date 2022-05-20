ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Charmed’ meets ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in ‘The Deadliest Bouquet’

By David Brooke
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Image Comics has announced The Deadliest Bouquet from creators Erica Schultz (Charmed, forthcoming Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood) joins artist Carola Borelli (Star Trek: The Q Conflict) and colorist Gab Contreras (Witchblood). The five-issue series is set to launch on August 10th. “This story has kicked around in...

