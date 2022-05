CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Saturday Night Live closed out its 47th season by saying goodbye to two of its most popular cast members. The episode of the long-running comedy variety show marked the last regular appearances by Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon. The show first said farewell to McKinnon by opening the episode with a re-creation of one of her most memorable sketches as an alien abductee. As for Davidson, he got one last segment on SNL’s Weekend Update. The last show of the season also bid farewell to cast members Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

