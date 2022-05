No, we’re not joshing you with this headline. Hundreds of people in Nebraska “dueled” this weekend over the right to the name Josh. The battle royale in Lincoln took place after one Josh Swain of Tucson, Ariz., dared anyone with the same first name as him to take him on via tweet back in April 2021. The victor—not unlike Wart pulling that sword from the stone—would be honorably recognized as the sole claimant to the “Josh” name.

