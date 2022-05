A 26-year-old Valencia man was charged Wednesday with driving onto a Santa Ana sidewalk and striking three children walking to school in a hit-and-run collision. Jason Carlos Guzman was charged with seven counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of failing to stop at a hit-and-run accident with injury, three counts of child abuse and endangerment, a count of possession of a destructive device, a count of possession of flammable material, a count of reckless or malicious possession of a destructive device or explosive in a public place, all felonies.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO