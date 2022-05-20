ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, IA

Mallory Hanson – RAGBRAI West Union 5-20-22

By Rob Getz
951thebull.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Getz spoke with Regional Tourism & Economic Development Coordinator Mallory Hanson of RAGBRAI...

951thebull.com

951thebull.com

Ronald L. North, 67, Nashua

Ronald L. North age 67 of Nashua, IA died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home. There will be a brief service at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City on Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the acreage in Nashua at 2665 Akron Way.
NASHUA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Maddie Poppe Slated For Concert In Waterloo

Iowa's own Idol is performing a unique show in Waterloo this July, and tickets are already available now. This summer, Maddie Poppe is hitting the road again. Many artists (just like the rest of us) had their lives put on hold for the majority of the past two years due to the pandemic. Now, things are getting back to normal and artists are going back on tour.
WATERLOO, IA
951thebull.com

Osage Wanted by Several Athletic Conferences

The Osage School District has been a popular target in talks for expansion and/or realignment of athletic conferences across north Iowa. The Green Devils have been invited by the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) to join current members including Charles City, New Hampton, Cresco-Crestwood, Decorah and Waukon. The Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) has also extended an invitation for Osage to join their league.
OSAGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Second Cedar Rapids Donutland Location Now Open!

As of this morning, you can now stop and get those amazing Donutland donuts at their second Cedar Rapids location!. The Donutland location at 4307 Center Point Road is busy nearly all the time. For years it remained the only Donutland store in the city. Yes, you could buy their donuts at other remote locations, but today is the day that their second Cedar Rapids location is officially open for business! This 'new' location is actually a return to an old one! As we reported earlier this year, the building at 2606 Williams Blvd. SW was the home to a Donutland location from 1967 to 2005. Now, 17 years later, it's back!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
City
West Union, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
98.1 KHAK

Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Moving to New Location

Months of ongoing road construction and the new multi-story apartment complex being built across the street have finally proven to be too much for a downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant. Runt's Munchies, one of our favorite spots for listener lunch announced on their Facebook page today that it would be their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Restaurant Company to Add Location in Coralville

A popular restaurant has announced they'll be opening a new location in one of the busiest areas of Coralville. Barrel House Upscale Tavern has been expanding fast recently, after opening its first location in downtown Davenport in 2011. That location is preparing to reopen after being remodeled. Early this month,...
CORALVILLE, IA
multihousingnews.com

RHP Buys Iowa MHC Portfolio for $69M

The three-property collection comprises 723 homesites and brings the company’s nationwide collection to 315 assets. After recently expanding its presence in Delaware, RHP Properties has acquired three manufactured housing communities in Iowa. Public records show Brenton Communities sold the 723-homesite portfolio for a combined $69.3 million. The purchase of the all-age properties brings the company’s portfolio in the state to four. Nationally, the buyer now owns 315 assets.
IOWA STATE
#Ragbrai#Landmarks#Ragbrai West Union
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, May 23rd, 2022

(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are seeking information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Police were called around 3:30 a-m on the report of gunshots and found the woman in a car who had been shot. The woman later died at the hospital. Waterloo Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide -- and ask anyone with information to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Food Truck Has Opened in the Corridor [PHOTOS]

The next time you're out and about in Iowa City, keep an eye out for a new mobile restaurant!. According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new food truck called South Side Street Foods officially started welcoming customers last month. The truck is owned and operated by Chef Daniel Velasquez (aka Chef Prafasi), a Yaqui/Chicano chef who has been working in kitchens for over 20 years. Little Village Mag reports that "South Side Street Foods is a manifestation of his mission to learn more about Indigenous foods and share that knowledge with others."
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Iowa lawmakers approve casino moratorium

DES MOINES — With Cedar Rapids casino backers on the cusp of applying again for a state license, the Iowa Legislature with scant notice Monday approved a moratorium on issuing any new approvals for casinos for two years. The moratorium, a new topic that came up in what appears...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids

Americans are becoming less supporting of punishing Russia for it's war on Ukraine if it's at the expense of the U.S. economy. The national Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships are coming to eastern Iowa. Hy-Vee dietitian recommends easy appetizers for summer gatherings. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson joins...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
951thebull.com

Community Meeting on Charles City High School Facility Needs Tonight (05.24)

Charles City Schools host a community meeting tonight to review potential solutions to the high school facility needs. Over the past several months, a community-driven task force has been evaluating needs at Charles City High School as part of the process to create a long-term facilities master plan. The task force seeks input from the community to determine how the district and Board of Education can best move forward with addressing these needs during tonight’s from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the High School cafeteria.
CHARLES CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested by Law Enforcement Authorities in Eastern Iowa for Felony Firearm Offense

A Marshalltown man facing felony firearm charges was recently arrested by law enforcement authorities in eastern Iowa on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. On Friday, May 20th, authorities in Washington County arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of Dominion or Control of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon and False Information in Acquiring a Weapon, both Class D Felonies.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

