Mallory Hanson – RAGBRAI West Union 5-20-22

As of this morning, you can now stop and get those amazing Donutland donuts at their second Cedar Rapids location!. The Donutland location at 4307 Center Point Road is busy nearly all the time. For years it remained the only Donutland store in the city. Yes, you could buy their donuts at other remote locations, but today is the day that their second Cedar Rapids location is officially open for business! This 'new' location is actually a return to an old one! As we reported earlier this year, the building at 2606 Williams Blvd. SW was the home to a Donutland location from 1967 to 2005. Now, 17 years later, it's back!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO