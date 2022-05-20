ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Haim Postpone Cincinnati Show After COVID Outbreak in Camp

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Haim is the latest act to get bitten by the COVID-19 bug on the road. After a triumphant gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (May 17), Alana, Danielle and Este Haim were slated to hit the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on Thursday night (May 19), but according to a statement from the venue the gig was iced due to coronavirus cases in their camp.

“We regret to inform you that due to a recent COVID19 outbreak on the One More HAIM Tour , the HAIM concert scheduled for May 19, 2022 at The Andrew J Brady Music Center has been rescheduled to May 29, 2022,” read a statement from the venue. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Everyone is doing well, resting up, and they can’t wait to be in Cincinnati with you all later this month.” At press time it did not appear that the group had commented on the postponement.

The news comes amid a flurry of other show postponements and cancellations from other acts who’ve had COVID cases in their midst. Eric Clapton was forced to postpone two date on his European tour this week after the guitarist who has railed against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 6.2 million people globally.

Also this week, Pearl Jam canceled shows in Sacramento and Las Vegas, effectively ending their current North American outing after a series of COVID cases in the band. Earlier this month, Avril Lavigne postponed a trio of Canadian dates after a positive COVID case in her touring entourage.

