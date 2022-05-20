ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Zoo drive-thru experience to return for limited time

KSAT 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The drive-thru experience at the San Antonio Zoo is returning for a limited time. Guests can gather their herd and head to the zoo from 6 - 8 p.m. on June 6-9 and June 13-16....

Valerie Noriega
5d ago

Worst zoo experience ever for us. We went last year, the day after Mother's Day, and we couldn't enjoy any part of it. As they're directing you through they're also rushing you, making it impossible to capture any pics and the kids barely saw any animals due to the rush of things 🙄 it wasn't worth the money spent. Hope it's gotten better.

It’s Time to Make a Splash! Typhoon Texas Opens Summer Waterpark Season Saturday, May 28

Typhoon Texas will celebrate the first splash of the 2022 waterpark season with a full weekend of fun starting Saturday, May 28 along with its “Welcome Back Beach Bash” signature event on Monday, May 30 featuring live music, strolling in-park entertainment, and family-friendly activities plus all the thrills of family raft rides, twisting tube slides, free-fall body slides and other attractions.
KTSA

Baby deer rescued from New Braunfels storm drain

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A heart warming video from New Braunfels shows a member of the city’s Animal Wefare and Rescue team going above and beyond..or in this case…below and beyond to rescue a trapped baby deer. The City of New Braunfels shared the video on...
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if you’re struggling with how or what to tell your children about what happened in Uvalde, former pediatrician and parent coach, Dr. Lulu is here to help give us all some advice. Then, we take a look back at our interview...
UVALDE, TX
mommypoppins.com

San Antonio, Texas with Kids: 17 Top Things to Do for Families

San Antonio has top attractions and activities to suit visitors of all ages and interests. History, culture, and five theme parks only minutes from town are just some of its glories. Despite being the second-largest city in the state, the center seems manageable and compact, making it perfect for a weekend trip in Texas with smaller kids. The jewel in San Antonio's crown is the River Walk, a world of its own below street level that connects many sites and attractions. And, of course, a visit to the Alamo allows you to see the location of the infamous 1836 battle that became a symbol of heroic resistance on the route to Texas independence. Modern indoor attractions, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the DoSeum, mean there are many options for every family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Hundreds of blood donations pour in after Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School

For blood donors at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde hit home. “I have a second-grade son,” Monique Espinoza, a blood donor said. “I can’t imagine getting a call, something happening to my son. I just wanted to do what I felt I should do — and that is be here and donate blood.”
UVALDE, TX

