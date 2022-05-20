Minnesota weather: Cooler Friday, even chillier weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 4,033 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,499,038, including roughly 71,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,601 Minnesotans.
The state’s case growth rate stands at 36.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s also the first sign that the average case rate is on the way down.
The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months,...
Comments / 2