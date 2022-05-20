ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota weather: Cooler Friday, even chillier weekend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers move out Friday morning,...

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

After numerous bouts with severe storms over the past few weeks, Minnesota could again be under a threat of severe weather this coming weekend. "Medium-range model guidance is converging towards a scenario in which the north-central U.S. will be a focus for thunderstorms and a risk for severe weather beginning this weekend," says the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
Minnesota weather: Highs in the 60s; cool, wet Wednesday

Fresh clouds build Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Monday night will be cloudy and cool, with a low of 48 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday will be pleasant enough with a high of 67 and patchy clouds. Wednesday's high is in the 50s with rain in the forecast.
The 12 Seasons of Minnesota (satire)

Yeah, you thought there were only 4 seasons in Minnesota. Sure doesn't seem that way. It seems that Minnesota weather is all over the place. The good old North Country gives us a wide variety of temps, ranging from -20- to mid 90's or even warmer. It may seem like...
Widespread Rain Moving in to Minnesota Tuesday Night

UNDATED -- Below normal temperatures will persist through Thursday, with rainy weather expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, we're looking at a half-inch to up to an inch of rain. Heavier amounts are expected in south-central Minnesota with lesser amounts to our north.
Minnesota forecast: Milder temps Monday; warmer for Memorial Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Monday will be warmer with patchy clouds building into the afternoon. And the forecast is looking promising for Memorial Day weekend. After a few days of temperatures in the 50s, the high on Monday climbs back into the mid-60s for the Twin Cities. However, overnight it’ll be cooler than average with lows in the upper 50s.
Weather forecast: Milder temps, increasing clouds on Monday

High temps will top out in the mid-60s in the Twin Cities, with increasing clouds throughout the day. Overnight lows on Monday will be cooler than average in the upper 40s. Tuesday will see highs in the upper 60s, and Wednesday will be cool and wet. The holiday weekend brings a warming trend.
This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
The story of how the biggest walleye ever caught in Minnesota is coming home

Photo courtesy of the Gunflint Trail Historical Society. Exclusive Boreal Community Media content by Laura Durenberger-Grunow - May 25, 2022. It’s 1979. The location is Seagull River, Minnesota, where it enters Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. It was during this time that the biggest walleye ever recorded in Minnesota was caught by someone named LeRoy Chiovitte. And now that walleye is coming home in an induction ceremony that will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
Spring planting in Minnesota & why I care

THE 2022 PLANTING SEASON has proven exceedingly challenging for Minnesota farmers. A late spring with unseasonably cold temps, coupled with too much rain, has delayed seeding of corn and soybeans. Some areas of our state have experienced widespread flooding, creating muddy conditions and lakes. Not exactly what farmers need in...
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Veseli Ballpark, home of the Warriors

VESELI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour will make its second stop of the 2022 season Thursday, visiting Veseli Ballpark – home of the Veseli Warriors. The Warriors will host the Belle Plaine Tigers after rain Wednesday pushed the game back a day. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Veseli Ballpark from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. Before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream.
Pursuit Started In Canton, SD Travels Through Lyon County, Into Minnesota, And Back To SD

Lyon County, Iowa — A pursuit that started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota on Tuesday. It all started Tuesday afternoon when Lincoln County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s officials say a man allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Vincent Whaler, of Sioux Falls, in Canton and began a pursuit.
COVID In Minnesota: Rolling Average Case Rate Finally Appears To Be Trending Down Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 4,033 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,499,038, including roughly 71,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,601 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 36.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s also the first sign that the average case rate is on the way down. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months,...
