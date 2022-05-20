ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

7 Fitbit features we want on the Google Pixel Watch

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rick Osterloh announced the Google Pixel Watch at I/O 2022, he said his "favorite thing about the watch is the deep integration with Fitbit." He mentioned a few basic features — continuous heart rate, sleep tracking, Active Zone Minutes, and goal tracking through the Fitbit app — but didn't provide...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Does the Pixel 6a have wireless charging?

No, the Google Pixel 6a does not support wireless charging. Despite sharing many of the Google Pixel 6's best features, the budget Pixel 6a misses out on wireless charging. Google I/O 2022 was an exciting event, revealing some excellent new hardware and software products from Google. That's when we got out first official look at the value-packed Pixel 6a. Unlike the flagship Pixel 7 series, which was also announced at the same time, the cheaper Google Pixel 6a is a budget phone. This means that it retains many of the external and internal aspects of the Pixel 6, but also lacks many others.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Coming from iPhone need suggestions

Hello everyone, I know I know what you're thinking not another "why should i go from iPhone to Fold" thread. But I am fully integrated into the iOS eco system, and have switched back and forth between the Note series as well as iPhone because I missed the simplicity of iOS. Anyways, I'm fully intrigued into switching back to the Fold 3. But there is one thing that has me on the fence and that is the "wearable" options that accompany android phones. What I loved about the iPhone and the Apple Watch is that they "just worked" together, with my old Galaxy Watch 3 (i believe it was that version) it left a lot to be desired comparing it to the Apple Watch. Sooooo I know long story, but what do you suggest as far as working flawlessly with the Fold 3 in the wearable space? Thanks for any help!!! And for those that have switched to the Fold 3 from your iPhone how have you liked the transition?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google TV is finally rolling out profiles for a more ‘personalized space’

Google has started rolling out personalized profiles for Google TV. Profiles let you access and watch your preferences as well as get personalized recommendations in a multi-user household. You can also access your own watchlist and even ask Google Assistant for recommendations. After months of waiting, one of the most...
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Anyone installed Google Assistant Yet?

Found that it was somehow already installed on my GW4 Classic. Same here, I don't remember installing it but it was in my app drawer on the watch. When I tried to open the app it started a tutorial which helped me set it up. I use Assistant on my...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Android apps for Windows get their most significant update yet

Microsoft has updated the Windows Subsystem for Android to Android 12L. When the Subsystem was originally launched, it relied on Android 11. The update is currently available for those on the Windows 11 Insider Program. Microsoft has announced that it is providing an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

How to put a contact on a home page?

Welcome to Android Central! I've had an S10, so I'm assuming it would be the same for the S10e -- please correct me if I'm wrong! If you have the Edge Panel on your S10e, you can add a quick contact access photo, similar to how it is with putting an icon on the homescreen. Access the Edge Panel and you'll see a + sign. From there, add your contact and you're all set!
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Health And Fitness#The Google Pixel Watch#Fitbit Os#Ui#Google Fit#Apple Health#Samsung Health#The Pixel Watch Fitbit
Android Central

Screen turns off automatically.

Can someone assist please. I am having this recurring issue where my inside screen turns off when tilted toward the left. Say for instance I wanted to show my screen to someone sitting to my immediate left side, as I tilt the Fold in that direction it automatically shuts off then back on again when brought back to my angle. Very strangely, it only happens when I'm at work, and only work. Anyone experience this?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

In APP Purchase and memebership

Hi, we want to make a app where we are giving discounts codes for affiliate stores what are selling wines. Right we have website and in order to get acces for a user to those discounts codes he needs to buy from as membership. And we want the same thing for the app aswel.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Wi-Fi drops constantly

Anyone having issues with Wi-Fi dropping all the time after latest update? When I say "all the time" I mean like every couple of minutes. All network settings reset. It's the only one of maybe 30 Wi-Fi devices in house with the issue. Wi-Fi AP rebooted. Phone rebooted. Phone is...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Auto call issue

Hi, I deleted your other post since you made a thread on this . I have the same dongle, what car and head unit you have?. The Motorola MA1, the car is a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq. I haven't been using the dongle because of this issue, but it also happens when I plug my phone in. The only time it doesn't happen is when I don't use Android Auto.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Best Oculus Quest 2 cases 2022

The Quest 2 may be portable, but it can also be fragile if you aren't gentle. Whether you want to take your Quest 2 on the road or keep it stored safely at home, you'll need a reliable case that fits everything snugly and doesn't get damaged.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Second screen - Assign S pen button

S8 Ultra? We have no such forum, otherwise I could move your question to it. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. Sorry I was referring to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. What a mouthful. Yesterday 12:30 PM. Like 1. 961. Originally Posted by Avarionuk. Sorry I was referring to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Suggestion on pocket camera

I'm wondering if a budget of $400 can get me a pocket camera that would be better than any Pixel, iPhone or Samsung with strictly photography. I understand that a smart phone has the capability to capture and touch up point and shoot shots with ai and processing, but are there point and shoot cameras for my budget that would be better than a smartphone? When I say "better", I'm thinking specifically about a camera that does well in lowlight and captures stills despite subject movement.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google’s Pixel 6A with Tensor out-Appled Apple’s iPhone SE

As soon as Google announced the Pixel 6a, most tech blogs started the inevitable Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE 2022 specs comparisons, asking which would "win" the budget battle. The Pixel gives you a bigger screen and an extra ultrawide camera, while the iPhone has incredible performance and longer software support for a mid-range price.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

WTS: Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra

Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 ultra. 128 GB - 8 GB ram. Well care for with OtterBox case included. Please check out the photos and if you have any questions just let me know. Only asking $700. Payment through PayPal or Zelle. Shipping from Niles Ohio 44446.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors 2022

While Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra is packed with all kinds of goodness, it's the smartphone's big 6.8-inch display that's one of its best features. That said, a screen this splendid needs some solid protection to ensure it stays that way. To that end, we've compiled this list of some of the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors out there!
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Control free to play for AT&T customers through white-label Stadia

AT&T Wireless customers in the United States can play 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment's Control Ultimate Edition at no additional cost through a web browser across desktop, tablet, or smartphones. The game is being streamed directly to devices through Google's Stadia white-label service, Immersive Stream for Games. This is the...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Can I store my driver's license in Google Wallet?

Best answer: Yes, but not yet. The new version of Google Wallet will include support for digital IDs, including digital driver's licenses. However, support will vary depending on state and other local legislation, and no official partnerships have yet been confirmed. But the technology is there to permit the feature.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy