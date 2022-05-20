Bruce Willis' wife says caring for her family has 'taken a toll' amid actor's aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming VCG / VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, told The Bump that she struggles with self-care.

She added that putting her "family's needs" above her own has "taken a toll" on her health.

In March, it was announced that Bruce was stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis said that taking care of her family has "taken a toll on my mental health," after the actor announced he was stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

In March, Bruce's daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, announced via Instagram that the language and communication disorder was "impacting his cognitive abilities." The post was signed by his whole family, including Moore.

During Heming Willis' recent interview with The Bump about the launch of her skincare company CocoBaba, she said that she has "struggled" to make time for self-care.

"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

The 43-year-old model added: "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

Heming Willis also said she exercises in order to "disconnect" and make herself feel good. Heming Willis, who married Willis in 2009, shares two children with the actor, Evelyn Penn, and Mabel Ray. The "Die Hard" actor also has three daughters from his previous marriage with Moore — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Haley Joel Osment was one of many stars who spoke out in support of Willis after the actor's family announced his retirement. The pair starred in the 1999 thriller "The Sixth Sense."

"He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century," Osment said. "I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come."

