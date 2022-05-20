ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis' wife says caring for her family has 'taken a toll' amid actor's aphasia diagnosis

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ac1GO_0fklrPRz00
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming

VCG / VCG via Getty Images

  • Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, told The Bump that she struggles with self-care.
  • She added that putting her "family's needs" above her own has "taken a toll" on her health.
  • In March, it was announced that Bruce was stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis said that taking care of her family has "taken a toll on my mental health," after the actor announced he was stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

In March, Bruce's daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, announced via Instagram that the language and communication disorder was "impacting his cognitive abilities." The post was signed by his whole family, including Moore.

During Heming Willis' recent interview with The Bump about the launch of her skincare company CocoBaba, she said that she has "struggled" to make time for self-care.

"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

The 43-year-old model added: "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

Heming Willis also said she exercises in order to "disconnect" and make herself feel good. Heming Willis, who married Willis in 2009, shares two children with the actor, Evelyn Penn, and Mabel Ray. The "Die Hard" actor also has three daughters from his previous marriage with Moore — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Haley Joel Osment was one of many stars who spoke out in support of Willis after the actor's family announced his retirement. The pair starred in the 1999 thriller "The Sixth Sense."

"He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century," Osment said. "I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come."

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 30

Erin Cramer Rhoads
5d ago

I would do anything to take care of my husband again, regardless how difficult it was at times. at least he was alive. it is insanely difficult, but it was more so the feeling of "what if the day is today". then that day comes. I do feel for her, but she is far from alone in taking care of him.

Reply(3)
15
Phylomena D
5d ago

Can they hire someone to help? I mean I hear her, but don't complain about it. He's got 5 daughters. I mean come on.

Reply(6)
9
ronald wilson
5d ago

to love an honor...for richer and poorer...in sickness and in health....what happened to these words? how come they only mean anything when you are saying them with a smile on your face but when the test of resolve happens it becomes woe is me...I hope the best for Bruce, not really holding out for his wife to remain..

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Haley Joel Osment
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
Person
Emma Heming
DoYouRemember?

Priscilla Presley Says She Was Like Elvis’s ‘Personal Living Doll’ During Their Relationship

At the age of 14, Priscilla Presley got into a relationship with the famous king of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Their relationship blossomed as she moved in with him at Graceland. However, Priscilla also lost control of her life. Elvis enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and met Priscilla while he was stationed in Friedberg, Germany. She occasionally visited him in the US and soon moved in with him.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Aphasia#Mental Health#Getty#Bump#Cocobaba
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

After a C-Section, Hysterectomy, and Lipo, Amy Schumer Just Wants to "Feel Hot"

Comedian and mother Amy Schumer is ready for summer — not with a blanket and an umbrella but with self-love and a hot attitude. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram photo of her posing in lingerie, heels, and sunglasses next to a rack full of dumbbells. The caption says, "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

415K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy