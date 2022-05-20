ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Poll: Calif. voters want to keep Diablo Canyon open

By Daniel Gligich
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the future of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant uncertain, a new poll shows that the majority of California voters would like to see it remain open. Previously, Pacific Gas and Electric – which operates the power plant – agreed to shut down the plant by 2025....

James L Jacobson
5d ago

How are all those electric cars going to be charged if we keep reducing power generating capacity? We don’t have to store nuclear waste for 10,000 years. We are going to want to recycle it for power in less than 100 years.

rocklocal2
5d ago

who cares what the rest of cali thinks, they don't have 10,000 years worth of nuclear waste sitting on their doorstep. BTW, nuclear plants are FAR from carbon neutral. because of all the carbon waste from BUILDING the plant, it takes nearly 20 years of power production before they tip the scales to 'neutral'

SFGate

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
calmatters.org

Confusion reigns as California election season heats up

With California’s June 7 primary election just two weeks away, political campaigns are intensifying — and getting more confusing. Take this mailer circulating in Southern California, which reads, “We all want to protect the environment, increase recycling and reduce plastic waste, but adding billions of dollars in higher costs on the backs of working families is the wrong way to do it.”
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Transit Needs The Same Focus in California That Highways Got for Decades

Decades of federal and state transportation policy and funding have focused primarily on the automobile — and the roads and highways needed for us to get around in them. While this focus produced many benefits, it also ignored or created significant problems, such as greenhouse gas emissions, a key driver of climate change. Today, half of all greenhouse gas emissions in California come from transportation.
sjvsun.com

Dems reject effort to force vote to suspend Calif. gas tax

For the third time in as many months, a Republican-led effort to force a vote to suspend California’s gas tax failed due to lack of action from California Democrats. This time, however, Republicans sought to promote a bill drafted by a Democrat aiming to shake-up sky-high gas prices. Wednesday,...
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Northern California

When you think of Northern California, do you picture waterfalls? If not, you should! With its rocky peaks and sandy shores, the coast of Northern California feels like nothing else on earth. There are many waterfalls in Northern California, stretching from Yosemite to the Oregon border. Whether you’re looking for...
Paradise Post

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
NBC Los Angeles

California's Quirkiest Race to Soon Roll

MEASURING QUIRK-A-TUDE? That would require some sort of official Quirk-a-meter, or Quirkscale, or a wacky, knob-covered thingamabob that takes into account how many quirky elements an event might offer. Since we're not in possession of any of those devices, though we surely would love to be, we simply have to go by our inner Quirk-tuition, which tells us when something is incredibly and unapologetically quirky. And our deepest Quirk-tuition is pinging over an upcoming Humboldt County lark, the multi-day merriment known as the Kinetic Grand Championship. This outlandish occasion, which is headquartered in Arcata, has delivered daffy delights to onlookers and competitors alike for well over half a century, thanks to the handmade, super-inventive, pretty-dang-weird people-powered vehicles that rule the race.
southpasadena.net

Minimum Wage to Increase January 2023

California’s minimum wage is expected to increase to $15.50 per hour next January because a state provision regarding inflation was triggered, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Thursday:. “California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase...
