SEVEN-TIME GRAMMY® WINNER GLADYS KNIGHT GRACES THE PLAZA STAGE ON JULY 31, 2022. (TICKETS (GO ON SALE MAY 27 AT 10 AM) Evansville, IN – May 23, 2022 – Gladys Knight, known as the ‘Empress of Soul,’ is scheduled to take the Aiken Theatre stage this summer for an amazing show on July 31. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner is known for hits she recorded during the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s with her group The Pips, a group that included her brother Merald “Bubba” Knight and cousins William Guest and Edward Patten.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO