Florida State

Woman throws snake at Florida deputy after pursuit, sheriff’s office says

By Dylan Abad
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A woman is accused of throwing a snake at a Florida deputy after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in a crash, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman was arrested after she fled from a traffic stop, then intentionally hit an MCSO Motorcycle Unit.

Moments later, the woman lead deputies on a pursuit that ended after the woman hit another patrol car and a truck carrying three people, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

When the deputy approached the woman, she threw a snake at him.

Four people were transported for non-life-threatening injuries at area hospitals. The deputies who were hit by the woman were not injured, deputies added in the post.

