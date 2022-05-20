ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Minor earthquake shakes Louisa County

By Tannock Blair
 5 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 1.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey late Thursday night.

The quake occurred at 11:00 p.m. and was located in the southern part of Louisa County near Yanceyville.

The depth of the quake was recorded as 4 km (2.5 miles).

(Courtesy of the United States Geological Survey)

For more information on this quake and others, visit the USGS website here .

