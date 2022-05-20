ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

CHSAA postpones second day of state track and field as snowstorm looms

By Luke Zahlmann luke.zahlmann@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pYr8_0fklpPWP00

LAKEWOOD • With the forecast predicting sleet and cold temperatures early Friday, and snow later in the day, CHSAA announced day two of the state track and field meet will be postponed.

A new plan for the event hasn't been announced, but a contingency plan for Saturday's action was already in the works before Friday's announcement.

Forecasts project anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow, or more, in the Lakewood area Friday night into Saturday morning.

CHSAA had originally planned to operate on a rolling schedule, but the cold front moving in faster than expected changed plans.

Later, CHSAA announced that the meet may resume Saturday afternoon, after the weather subsides. If the surfaces are still untenable, events will be moved to Sunday and Monday.

The organization will continue to post updates on CHSAAnow.com and on social media platforms, as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Air Force football has three games selected for national broadcast on CBS this fall

Three Air Force football games this fall will be shown on CBS, the academy and Mountain West announced on Wednesday. The Falcons home games against Colorado State (1:30 p.m., Sept. 10) and Navy (10 a.m., Oct. 1) and the neutral site game against Army in the Commanders’ Classic in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., Nov. 5) will all be shown on the network, the main CBS broadcast, not its cable subsidiary CBS Sports Network.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Denver will close several indoor pools this summer to ensure outdoor pools can fully open

Denver Parks and Recreation will close six of its indoor pools to ensure it can operate its outdoor pools during the summer amid lifeguard shortages. A news release from the city said it will continue to pay the full cost of lifeguard certification or renewal for applicants on top of other recruiting methods. The city won't open its outdoor pools until June 13 so it will have enough time to host two more certification courses.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche look to close out Blues, advance to Western Conference Finals for first time since 2002

DENVER • The Colorado Avalanche are only one game away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals, and they know just how hard winning that game will be. Colorado has a 3-1 series lead over the Blues in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs thanks to a 6-3 Game 4 win in St. Louis on Monday night. But now the Avs can do something they haven't done since 2002: Reach the conference finals.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Chsaa#Snowstorm#Chsaanow Com
The Denver Gazette

Fans stand with Nazem Kadri as Avalanche return to Colorado for Game 5

DENVER • Roles reversed for Nazem Kadri and David Perron on Wednesday at Ball Arena. After being booed each time he had the puck in Saturday’s Game 4 in St. Louis, the show of support for Nazem Kadri was strong in Colorado. David Perron, who threw a couple of punches at Kadri and later tried to throw a forearm at Colorado’s center after one of his three goals, got booed in Colorado. The cheers for Kadri were at their loudest when Niko Mikkola’s stick caught Kadri in the face in the second period. The Ball Arena crowd chanted “Kadri! Kadri! Kadri!” and he acknowledged the sentiment with a nod that was shown on the video board.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Air Force Academy graduation week: Thunderbirds details + commencement schedule

The U.S. Air Force Academy's Class of 2022 will graduate in a full in-person event Wednesday at Falcon Stadium, but there are other events to round out the week for cadets, their families and friends in Colorado Springs. Monday: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team, who perform at each year's commencement, will arrive in Colorado Springs and conduct a survey flight from approximately 11:15 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. before landing at Peterson Space Force Base. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arts news | To be Black in Boulder: Doc screens in Ontario

" ‘The happiest place in America is Boulder, Colorado’ – said no Black person ever.”. That’s the entry point into a hard-hitting new documentary called “This is [Not] Who We Are,” which will be featured Saturday (May 28) at the Hamilton Black Film Festival in Ontario. That’s a biting commentary on Boulder being named “The Happiest City in America” by National Geographic back in 2017.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: It's over the rainbow for MacKinnon and Avs

The MacK Attack wasn’t enough. Despite the herculean determination of Nate MacKinnon, the Avalanche eventually melted like the Wicked Witch of the West. The buoyant Blues won sudden life in overtime Wednesday night. They scored the tying goal in the last minute of the third period and settled the matter three minutes and 38 seconds into the extra period.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: It's one loss, but Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper must be better to win Stanley Cup

To win the Stanley Cup, the Avs need better than this pushover version of Darcy Kuemper. Good news is, there is enough firepower and willpower around their No. 1 goalie to carry the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup final in spite of a goalie who’s been just OK in the playoffs. But to win the whole dang thing? Not with this DK, no way. The St. Louis Blues proved it in Game 5.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche top Blues 6-3 in Game 4 behind Nazem Kadri's hat trick

ST. LOUIS – The blue boo birds nesting at Enterprise Center brought out Nazim Kadri’s in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win Monday. Blues fans booed the Avalanche center each time the puck was on his stick after a collision into Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington led to an injury that will sideline St. Louis’s primary goaltender for the remainder of the series. Kadri received threats and racial abuse in the days following the game, and the Avalanche had to work with St. Louis police to keep him...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Gun violence on the rise in Denver. Police brace for possible bloody summer

Gun-related crimes in Denver are on the rise, which has police and city leaders bracing for what could be a violent summer. Just this past weekend, four people were hurt in two different shootings in just 12 hours: three at Park Avenue and Lawrence Street downtown and one on King Street. The violence illustrates a problem that Denver police have been watching since the first of the year: The most...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy