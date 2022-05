Ok if this is not just the cutest beagle face you have seen all day!. Meet Annie! This little beauty is almost 3 years old and would love a home to call her own! Annie would be great in a home looking for a girl who likes to go for walks, play with her toys & cuddle after a long day! We are told she is fine with cats and has been around other dogs and is fine with them once she gets to know them. She would be best in a home with older kids if there are any. Stop by and meet this sweet gal soon!

19 HOURS AGO