KELSO, Wash. — Investigators in Cowlitz County hope that someone will recognize the tattoos found on an unidentified woman's body when it was discovered earlier this year. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said that the body of an adult woman was recovered from a local body of water in March, though the agency did not specify where. Attempts to identify her based on the usual investigative means have so far been unsuccessful, the agency said.

