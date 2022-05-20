ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon Street Sweeping Schedule May 23-27

By Roxie Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a list of city streets to be swept. The Street Department is asking for cooperation from residents in having their automobiles moved on the...

Notice of Special City Council Meeting

The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the limited purpose of discussing a Planning and Zoning Code Audit. Concerns should be addressed to the Clerk of Council, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, 740-393-9517 or email clerkofcouncil@mountvernonohio.org.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon Police Register – May 23, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) Units were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West Gambier, in reference to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, units made contact with the complainant and suspect. The suspect was later transported to the Knox County Jail. Nothing further.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – May 23, 2022

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – May 23, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Assisted an individual having mental problems – in the 500 block of South Market St. Assisted deputies on a domestic violence call – in the 15000 block of Hunter Rd. May 16. Wellbeing...
DANVILLE, OH
Patrol Reminds Drivers to ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Drive Sober’ for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins May 27 and will continue through May 30.
OHIO STATE
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – May 23, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy located a stolen vehicle on Cassell Road at the intersection of Hyatt Road. The truck was reported stolen by the owner when it was parked in the city of Mount Vernon. The vehicle was found crashed on its side with no one around. OSP responded to investigate the crash and Mount Vernon Police also responded to continue their investigation into the matter.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Attorney General Yost Issues Annual Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today released the 2021 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report, in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day, which occurs annually on May 25. “The Missing Persons Clearinghouse Report we’re issuing today shows the perseverance of law enforcement to reunite missing kids...
OHIO STATE
Motorcycle Ohio Reminds Motorcyclists to Ride Safely as They Take to the Streets

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – With May being National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Motorcycle Ohio reminds Ohioans that more motorcycles are on the roadways because of warmer weather. In addition to raising awareness about motorcycle safety, Motorcycle Ohio will also present the Saved by the Helmet award to three recipients. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Governors DeWine, Beshear Submit Federal Funding Request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

(CINCINNATI) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced today that they have jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding to make much-needed improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati. “The Brent...
CINCINNATI, OH
ODNR Offers a Glimpse into the Past with New Virtual Museum

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Artifacts, historic patches, sculptures, and artwork- all these things can be found hidden within Ohio State Parks and nature preserves. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is putting these pieces of history right at your fingertips with the Cardinal Collection, a brand-new virtual museum. “Every...
OHIO STATE
New Projects Expected to Create More Than $185 Million in Investments

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 1,281 new jobs and retain 747 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $91.7 million in new payroll and spur more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
Name Changes Cannot Hide Deceit of Two Home-Improvement Contractors

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed separate lawsuits against two Franklin County home-improvement contractors with a history of changing the names of their companies to counter bad reviews and trick Ohioans into doing business with them. “Although many home-improvement contractors do a great job, some...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine Open New Storybook Trails at Rocky Fork and Cowan Lake State Parks

ODNR promotes early childhood literacy and healthy lifestyle. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz to open two new Storybook Trails in Southwest Ohio state parks today. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the Governor and First Lady on the new Storybook Trails at Rocky Fork State Park and Cowan Lake State Park to mark the celebration.
OHIO STATE
Support Bald Eagles With The 2022 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Support Bald Eagles With The 2022 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp

– A photo of a bald eagle and its eaglet is featured on the 13th annual Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, on sale now at wildohio.gov and the HuntFish OH mobile application, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.Adult bald eagles are easily recognizable by their 6-foot wingspan and white head and tail. Immature eagles have mostly brown plumage and develop the characteristic white plumage after about five years. These majestic birds thrive where they can find clean water and abundant habitat. That includes Ohio’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands where they feed on fish and carrion.The winning eagle photo for the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Photo Contest was submitted by Jennifer Beck, of Lyndhurst in Cuyahoga County. Her photo was judged based on originality, technical excellence, composition, and overall impact. The Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp can be purchased online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting and fishing licenses, and the HuntFish OH app. A mail-in form is also available at wildohio.gov.
OHIO STATE
Medical Receptionist Position Available

Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer Service: 1 year (Preferred) Computer Skills: 1 year (Preferred)
JOBS
AG Yost’s Statement on Passage of Bail Reform Legislation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the passage of House Joint Resolution 2 and Senate Joint Resolution 5:. “Today’s vote by the General Assembly returns the power back to all Ohioans who will now decide if the safety of the public should be considered by judges when determining the monetary amount of bail.
COLUMBUS, OH

