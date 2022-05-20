ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

With grant, Wiscasset to get ‘ergonomically correct’ office equipment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiscasset officials are pleased to announce they have been awarded a Safety Enhancement Grant by the Maine Municipal Association Workers Compensation Fund in the amount of $2,489. Town Manager Dennis Simmons said via email: “The funds will be used to purchase ergonomically correct...

Jonathan Barnes withdraws from Wiscasset school committee race

Wiscasset’s Jonathan Barnes released the following statement Wednesday afternoon, May 25:. “After many conversations and much thought I am announcing that I am removing myself from consideration for the school board vote. Maine statute says school employees cannot sit on the school board. Although I am not technically a school employee I will be working in the schools daily. Legally there is nothing stopping me from running but I do not want any questions about it being a conflict of interest. I believe as an officer especially one working in the school there is no gray area or room for debate. I hold myself to a high standard and try to remain above reproach. That being said I still need your support by turning out to vote for the SRO position in June. I am open to discussing my vision moving forward with the students and their families in that role.”
WISCASSET, ME
Barnes urges voters to pick someone else for school committee

One of the candidates on Wiscasset’s ballot for school committee no longer wants your vote. Jonathan Barnes has decided he won’t take a seat if he wins one of the two up for election June 14. And Town Clerk Linda Perry said in a phone interview, if Barnes is one of the top two vote getters in the four-way race for two seats and he declines – as he told her and Wiscasset Newspaper he plans to – it would be up to the school committee to appoint someone until the June 2023 elections.
WISCASSET, ME
Southport broadband

A faded wooden sign tacked on the Southport Island town hall says you have to pay 3 cents to ride your horse over the Townsend Gut bridge. It was long ago, no one is sure of the date, but it notes the rates for carriages, sleighs, sheep, and swine. The bridge was free if you were going to church on the Sabbath.
SOUTHPORT, ME
James Andretta seeks Wiscasset selectboard seat

Education: Wiscasset (k-12), University of Maine Orono (bachelor’s degree in civil/environmental engineering) Political History (Board, Committees, other): none submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are the three most pressing issues (350 words or less): Being a lifelong resident of Wiscasset, it is the sense of community that keeps me here. I have grown up here, went through the Wiscasset school system, attended college, and came right back. Keeping families here and attracting new ones is important. A key factor in doing so is providing a good education and our recreational programs. The Community Center provides essential services to children, parents, and our seniors. It provides great athletic programs for our youth, after school programs for working parents, as well as dinners and social activities for senior citizens. The Community Center is a pillar of our community and something I fully support.
WISCASSET, ME
Wallace Giakas seeks to join Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: Project Manager at Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Education: Undergraduate: University of Rhode Island, Geology & Geological Oceanography; Masters: Trinity College Dublin, Environmental Science. Political History (Board, committees, other): Future of Wiscasset Schools Committee. Clubs/Organizations: None submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are...
WISCASSET, ME
Sarah Whitfield seeks to stay on Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: Director of Annual Giving, University of Southern Maine Foundation. Education: Bachelor of Arts, Government, Colby College; Master of Public Policy, American University; Ph.D. Public Policy, University of Southern Maine; Maine School of Ministry, current student. Political history (board, committees, other): Wiscasset Selectboard (2020-Present), Chair (2021-Present); Selectboard Liaison, Wiscasset Ordinance...
WISCASSET, ME
Ben Rines Jr. seeks to return to Wiscasset selectboard

Education: Graduate of Wiscasset High School, Class of 1971. Political History (Board, committees, other): Four years Wiscasset budget committee, four years Lincoln County budget committee, four years Maine House of Representatives, and 22 years Wiscasset selectboard. Clubs/Organizations: Past president and member of the Wiscasset Alumni Association. Considering the office you...
WISCASSET, ME
Vote for Cameron Reny

I write today to endorse Cameron Reny for Senate District 13. Having served four years in the Legislature--and two as our State Senator--I know that Cameron will represent our community well. I am excited about Cameron's candidacy for two main reasons. First, she knows who we are and where we've...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMHS senior pics adorn downtown

Wiscasset Middle High School’s Class of 2022 has another place to shine – in photos now on display downtown and that will later go on the new graduates’ lawns, Technology Coordinator/VHS Site Coordinator/Student Council Advisor Deb Pooler said. Pooler said Selectman and Appearance of the Town Committee...
WISCASSET, ME
Student-led community science program supports shellfish management

Sarah Risley, a University of Maine graduate student based at the Darling Marine Center, will lead a team of undergraduate and high school students to study the shellfish species living at several sites along the upper Damariscotta River and document local knowledge of the estuary held by fishermen and other local residents. Together, this information will be used to help inform future management by the shellfish committee in coordination with the state’s Department of Marine Resources.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Calling all crafters

On Wednesday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Southport Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women will be hosting a craft fair in conjunction with their annual “Lobster Roll Lunch To Go”and cookie sale event at the church. The craft fair will be held in Southport’s Town Hall, across the street from the Church. There is plenty of parking.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Standoff in Lewiston leads to street closure

LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff. Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.
LEWISTON, ME
Mixed Martial Arts
Politics
Morris Farm plant sale, donkey-naming May 28

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Morris Farm on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset this Saturday, May 28 for the annual plant sale and more, including the drawing for the Name the Donkey Contest at noon!. Don't miss your chance to find the perfect locally sourced perennial or vegetable seedling for your...
WISCASSET, ME
Reward offered for information in Waterville firearm theft

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding 14 stolen firearms from JR’s Trading Post and Pawn in Waterville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says on April 10th just before 3 AM two masked subjects smashed a street front pane of glass, entered the store and stole 14 handguns out of a display case.
WATERVILLE, ME
Police make largest drug bust in Maine town's history

HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
UPDATE: Fire destroys Beach Cove Waterfront Inn in Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham described Beach Cove Waterfront Inn as a “total loss” following a Monday night fire. Boothbay Harbor was helped by seven other departments in battling the blaze which ignited around 8:23 p.m. on Lakeview Road. The seven fire departments assisting Boothbay Harbor were Boothbay, Southport, Edgecomb, Wiscasset, Bristol, Newcastle and Damariscotta.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Pat Kiley

Pat Kiley, 87, of Damariscotta passed away on May 18, 2022. She was at home on the river in the place she cherished and at peace. She was born in 1934 in Norwalk, Connecticut to her loving parents, Ralph J. Buckley and Edith Olson Buckley, both of Portland, Connecticut. Pat...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Beverly C. Rines

Beverly C. Rines, 88 of Alna, passed away on the evening of May 20, 2022 at Chase Point in Damariscotta. Born in Walpole, Maine on July 13, 1933, she was the daughter of Sumner and Ruth (Feltis) Curtis. Beverly married William “Bill” Rines on Nov. 30, 1973 and resided in...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME

