Permit Issued for $1 Million In-N-Out Burger Location on Russell Rd

News broke around the new year that California-born burger chain In-N-Out Burger would build another Las Vegas location. This news has been further confirmed by a building permit Clark County issued recently for the construction of a new restaurant with outdoor seating and a drive thru on an asphalt lot at 3397 W Russell Rd . The budget for the “In-N-Out Burgers” project is estimated to be $1 million.

In-N-Out offers a streamlined menu of popular favorites like the hamburger, the cheeseburger, and the Double-Double®. The chain promises patties and other ingredients that are never frozen, pre-packaged, or microwaved. Sandwiches are available as combos complete with a side of fries and a shake in classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

The Russell Rd location is situated near the Las Vegas Freeway , with several hotels nearby, including the Holiday Inn , Staybridge Suites , and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott . A Terrible Herbst convenience store stands on the opposite corner of the W Russell Rd – Polaris Ave intersection.

The timeline for construction and opening of In-N-Out’s eighteenth Las Vegas location is unknown. Stay tuned for more updates.