Conroe High School Tigers roar on Graduation Day

It's cap and gown season once again for seniors across Montgomery County and The Woodlands High School's class of 2022 celebrated graduation Monday at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/Memories-and-a-milestone-for-2022-Woodlands-17194585.php.
Montgomery County school districts increased security at campuses Wednesday with help from local law enforcement one day after at least 19 students and two teachers were killed at a South Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School…
Just a sophomore, Magnolia West shortstop Hailey Toney is proven herself to be one of the rising stars in softball around Montgomery County. At the conclusion of the the 2022 season, Toney was recognized as the top player of…
A public event advocating for the safe storage of firearms is being hosted this week in Conroe. “Balancing Home Security & Gun Safety” is being held 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lone Star Convention & Expo Center, located at 9055 Airport. The event will feature presentations from local…
The Hello Woodlands Nonprofit of the Month is brought to you by Randy Lovelace of Paragon Independent Insurance Agencies and highlights a local nonprofit organization that serves the Montgomery County community. The Nonprofit of the Month is The Harmonie Grace Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission is to provide…
Jeff Williams is living proof that there are still good things that can come from tragedy and loss. Having experienced a divorce, Williams launched Eagles Nest Ministries — a nondenominational church in Montgomery County — on March 1, 2006 as a way to help people deal with their own pain and heartache. The ministry has offered a safe space to those in the community who were down on their luck.
The American Heart Association held their 2022 Montgomery County Go Red for Women® Luncheon on May 20, 2022 at The Woodlands Resort. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page:. With a Queen of Hearts theme, this years’ signature luncheon co-chairs from St. Luke’s Health were…
Montgomery County commissioners James Metts, Charlie Riley and Robert Walker are stepping up to provide funding to the county’s engineering department to help with a backlog of plats and plans as development grows across the county. Between 2019 and 2021, the number of building permits issued through the county…
Montgomery County will completely take over funding of the construction of a connector between I-45 and SH 242 from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to an update from the metropolitan planning organization Houston-Galveston Area Council at its May 18 meeting. The county’s director of emergency management, Jason Millsaps, confirmed…
The Montgomery County Hospital District’s EMS division is participating in a federal trial program aimed at reducing hospital trips for medical issues that are not actual emergencies. Some of the 911 calls MCHD fields, the district mentioned in a press release, include a high number of toothaches, sore throats,…
Montgomery County commissioners took a familiar stance Tuesday and rejected the Montgomery Central Appraisal District’s 2023 proposed budget that would jump $2.9 million from the current year. Spearheaded by Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, the court unanimously agreed the increase was too much and asked all taxing jurisdictions in…
Hello Woodlands’ “31 Things To Do” monthly guide highlights events, activities, and things to do this June in The Woodlands and Montgomery County area PLUS ways to give back and support local. Be sure to check back on Hello Woodlands for updates and events!. JUNE 2022. FEATURED…
Ken Schlenker wants to meet people where they are, and in his line of work that often means meeting people dealing with trauma. As a chaplain, he sees it as his duty to care for people holistically; mind, body, and spirit.
This Memorial Day, members of the Tamina community will again rally around Pfc. Romie Hollins and his wife, Eva, to build a new home for the couple. Hollins, 92, was recognized for his military service at a dedication ceremony…
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
Wednesday morning Northmontgomery County Fire and MCHD responded to a reported truck crash on I-45 northbound at the Calvary Road entrance ramp. Fire units arrived to find one of the occupants in critical condition and pinned and down in a …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/wednesday-morning-crash-cleared-by-miller-wrecker-service/
MCTXSheriff Attempting To Identify Suspect In Diesel Fuel Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the pictured male who committed a theft of diesel fuel on April 20, 2022. The incident occurred at the Chevron Fuel Maxx, located at 26866 Hwy 105 in Montgomery, Texas. The…
