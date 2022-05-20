Parish jail report for May 19, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge police officer continues to raise misconduct allegations against the department’s disgraced narcotics division. The latest allegations include claims that narcotics officers supplied sex workers with drugs and, “threatened them with jail time unless they agreed to assist BRPD Narcotic Officers in their efforts to arrest suspected local ‘drug dealers,’ and officers participating in improper strip searches and traffic stops.”
A speeding stop by a St. Mary deputy near Berwick led to the arrest Tuesday of a man wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in New Orleans. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and made these arrests:
On May 18, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Walmart after receiving a call that two individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and pointed a firearm at their children as they walked past. Officers detained the driver without incident and identified him as Kylin Sexton, 22, of Hammond. The passenger, 25-year-old Tyshon Coleman of Hammond, was non-compliant but quickly taken into custody. Located in the passenger seat where Coleman was sitting was a Glock 9mm handgun and suspected marijuana.
Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, a Bogalusa businessman, was arrested on Thursday, May 19, by detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. Thomas, a resident of Louisiana Highway 424, was jailed on multiple charges of sale of methamphetamine and...
A Madisonville man with a long history of DWI arrests was arrested at the front gate of the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Sunday evening. It’s unclear if Brian E. Gitz, 46, was trying to enter the detention center, but he was given a tour of the building, courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.
2 Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated. On May 24, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 21, two men were arrested for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in the parishes of St. Mary and St. Martin in Louisiana.
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Sentenced to Federal Prison for Aiding in Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Leroi G. Jackson, age 50, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan to three years in prison for aiding and assisting in the filing of false federal tax returns, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 7206(2). Jackson previously pleaded guilty to this charge, which stems from his operation of The Taxman Financial Services LLC (“Taxman”), a business that prepared federal and state tax returns for customers and had offices in New Orleans and LaPlace, among other locations.
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 23, 2022, that on May 19, 2022 Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Arthur Johnson, age 45, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) of imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies in and around the Garden District that police believe are connected. "I basically was on my way home from work, and someone tried to run me off the road. I stopped the car, got out of the car, and four people got out of the car," one neighbor recalled.
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old was shot in the chest after getting into a struggle with a resident in what the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is saying was an armed robbery. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office says that Ermonee “Money” Bell, 17, of Hammond, will be charged as...
The St. James Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a fatal shooting around midnight May 25 in Lutcher. According to a news release, deputies received a call in reference to shots fired in the area of Howard's Soul Food and Sip on South Railroad. Deputies and Lutcher Police arrived on...
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about someone trying to pretend they are a member of the force. WBRSO says, “Someone claiming to be “Sgt. Young” from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been calling citizens soliciting funds in lieu of bench warrants, arrest warrants and requesting personal information.”
Louisiana Woman Charged with Misappropriating Veteran’s Funds. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Sloane Signal-Debose, age 51, a resident of Slidell, was charged on May 23, 2022 with misappropriating funds from a veteran while Signal was the veteran’s fiduciary. Signal...
All but one of the Republican members present Tuesday on a House committee voted to end the “Raise the Age” law that keeps 17-year-old arrestees from being imprisoned with adult convicts. On a 6-5 vote, the House Committee for the Administration of Criminal Justice advanced for a full...
An announcement from Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal:. In an effort to improve transparency, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal is equipping its enforcement deputies with body cameras, and citizens will begin seeing them in use as early as next week. Sheriff Seal signed a contract with Axon...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 16-year-old juvenile connected to a homicide in the New Orleans area led police on a dangerous chase through Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 24, before being apprehended. According to LSP, the call came in around 4:30 p.m that a Jeep Liberty was reported to have...
LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - A Lutcher man suffered a fatal gunshot to the head Wednesday (May 25) around midnight in front of a crowded scene but law enforcement officials say they are still trying to establish a motive for the brutal killing and any information that could lead to the identity of a suspect, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A robbery suspect whose alleged victim shot him was arrested after he was released from the hospital, officials said. On May 14 deputies with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office found 17-year-old Ermonee "Money" Bell suffering from a gunshot wound on Klein Road in Hammond. Deputies had responded to a reported armed robbery with shots fired.
