Parish jail report for May 19, 2022

Louisiana Tax Service Owner Sentenced to Federal Prison for Aiding in Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Leroi G. Jackson, age 50, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan to three years in prison for aiding and assisting in the filing of false federal tax returns, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 7206(2). Jackson previously pleaded guilty to this charge, which stems from his operation of The Taxman Financial Services LLC (“Taxman”), a business that prepared federal and state tax returns for customers and had offices in New Orleans and LaPlace, among other locations.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO