A single-vehicle crash in Hamlin, Maine around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, 2022 sent the driver to Cary Medical Center in Caribou with no serious injuries reported. The Van Buren Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene at 148 Hamlin Road with a report of a “possible entrapment and car showing signs of smoke.” First responders said the driver escaped with no serious injuries.

HAMLIN, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO