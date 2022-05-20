Deer enters no hunting zone – in the Carroll Rec Center

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Due to the abnormally low temperatures over the last week, Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic will not be opening for the Memorial Day Weekend. Parks and Rec Director Bryant Rasmussen said “We have been painting benches, sealing the pool, putting up umbrellas, etc. in anticipation for this upcoming season. But due to mother nature we will have to push back the opening. Please follow our Sunnyside Pool Facebook page as we will monitor the pool and be working hard to get it open as soon as possible.”
(Radio Iowa) – Blood donated by Iowans is being rushed to Texas today (Wednesday) following Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school that left at least 19 children and two adults dead. Another 15 children and four adults were wounded. Danielle West, spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based LifeServe Blood Center, says Iowa is answering Texas’ call for help, even though blood is very scarce here. “We don’t have a ton of inventory on hand,” West says. “We’re not where we want to be but we do have units set aside right now. We’re sending 10 O-negative and 10 O-positive but we also have more set aside throughout the week, so every day, we’re checking in with Texas to see if they need more.”
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Sorensen studios spokesperson Maria Sorensen says the 24th Annual Freedom Rock® painting will be completed in time for Memorial Day. In honor of Memorial Day, Ray Sorensen repaints this 12-foot tall, approximately 60–90-ton boulder to pay tribute to our military men and women. He began painting the original Freedom Rock® the second week of May and plans to be finished by Memorial Day 2022.
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board is holding “Stand Up Paddleboard” (SUP) Demonstration this weekend and for one weekend in June. The first public demonstration will be held Saturday May 28th, from 1-until 4-p.m, at the Cold Springs Park- Beach. There is no charge to attend or participate. SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially in land-locked areas like Iowa.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Trevor Frederickson Memorial fund report the Fund’s Grant Petty recently donated $300 to Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue. The funds will go toward the Atlantic Police Department’s upcoming summer program for kids in the community. Fund spokesperson (Trevor’s mom) Melanie Petty, said “We are proud to help sponsor this years events and hope all involved have a great summer experience.”
(Iowa DNR News) – Water levels in oxbow lakes adjacent to the Missouri River are lower than normal going into the summer due to consecutive years of abnormally dry conditions in western Iowa and historic low flows in the Missouri River this past winter. Access to these lakes may be compromised.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Community School District have announced the District will offer free breakfast and lunch during the summer, for students up to the age of 18. The free breakfast and lunch program will be held at the Schuler Elementary School, with breakfast served from 8-a.m. to 9-a.m., and lunch served from 11-a.m. until 12:30-p.m. The program takes place from June 1st through August 5th.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A traffic stop by Red Oak Police today (Tuesday) at around 1:36-a.m., resulted in the arrest of a man on warrants out of Missouri. Red Oak Police took 45-year-old Jason Richard Berendes, of Red Oak, into custody at Highway 48 and 222nd Street, on warrants out of Dallas County, MO., for: Domestic Assault-2nd degree/2nd offense-domestic assault-2nd degree/3rd offense; harassment – 1st degree/4th offense-4th degree-1st of 2nd offense/5th offense-domestic assault-4th degree-1st or 2nd offense.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education, Wednesday evening, discussed the upcoming Trojan Summer Experience, an elementary / middle school academic and enrichment program. But before they did so, Superintendent Steve Barber spoke on Tuesday’s tragic events in Uvalde, Texas. “Uvalde, Texas, is...
(Greenfield,Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday) approved the use of $16,000 from the County’s share of the ARPA allotment (American Rescue Plan Act for Covid recovery), for the Adair County Neighborhood Center, in Greenfield. The Center is owned by MATURA. They will provide the necessary matching funds, the sum of which would serve to make the building’s restroom ADA compliant, and feature new flooring, and heating and cooling system. The agreement stipulates if MATURA sells the building, money from the County would be paid-back within five-years. It also says bids for their improvement projects must not exceed $32,000, with proof of receipts. The Neighborhood Center provides assistance to families who are facing a crisis situation with food and/or shelter.
Elkhart, Iowa — A Catholic priest has resigned, soon after he was reinstated at the Saint Mary Holy Cross parish in Elkhart. The diocese had suspended Father Jim Kirby in 2020 for making inappropriate comments about a Simpson College student. Kirby was a part-time track coach there. He is no longer affiliated with Simpson College. The diocese had reinstated Kirby in April, saying he had completed a rehabilitation program.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports an Atlantic man was arrested Friday (May 20th), in connection with a fatal accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021, in Cass County. Authorities say 27-year-old Bryce Baker was taken into custody on Cass County warrants for: Homicide by vehicle – Operating under the influence (A Class-B Felony); Driving While License denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Driving on the Wrong side of a two-way highway. As previously reported, the Iowa State Patrol said a 2001 Lincoln LS driven by Bryce Baker was traveling south on 620th/Olive Street at around 5:30-a.m., Oct. 25th, when the car crossed the center line of the road and struck a northbound 2010 Chevy pickup, head-on, just south of Dallas Road. A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson, of Humboldt, died at the scene. Baker, and the driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Bernard Sullivan, of Atlantic, were injured. Baker was being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 9-a.m., May 31st.
(Emerson, Iowa) – A traffic stop east of Emerson at around 1:25-a.m. today (Monday), in Montgomery County, resulted in the arrest of three people on drug and/or other charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During an investigation, 60-year-old John Henry Doyle, of Omaha, on a felony warrant for domestic assault a felony warrant for theft. Doyle was being held in the Montgomery County Jail while awaiting extradition to Nebraska.
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Auditor of State Rob Sand today (Monday) warned Iowans about ways fraudulent emails can be designed to give scammers access to your tax dollars or bank account. The warning comes after a scammer attempted to defraud the state and Auditor Sand himself. A Human Resources Associate with the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) contacted Auditor Sand on May 13, 2022 to alert him to an email received by DAS requesting a change in Auditor Sand’s direct deposit. Auditor Sand confirmed the email was fake.
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report 26-year-old Ashley Kay Heston, of Clearfield, was arrested Monday night at Greater Regional Health, in Creston. Heston was charged with Driving While Barred. She was transported to the Union County Jail and later transferred to the Adams County Jail, where her cash/surety bond was set at $2,000.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A call from Zion Recovery Services in Red Oak about an abandoned, 41-day-old male child Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of the mother on Felony and other charges. Red Oak Police reports after the child was left with a counselor at Zion, his mother, 29-year-old Chantel Kaye Sperling, of Red Oak, left, and never returned. Red Oak Rescue transported the baby to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where they were able to identify the boy and his mother.
(Radio Iowa) – An off-duty Cherokee police officer has been charged with a serious misdemeanor following a hit and run accident that injured a six-year-old girl last Friday. The Iowa State Patrol says 52-year-old Michael McGee of Cherokee was driving a pickup truck on North Roosevelt Street in Cherokee, when he allegedly struck a six year old female in the crosswalk.
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests occurred on the 20th of May, and there were two accidents on that same date. Authorities say 46-year-old Patrick Lee Amburn, of Glenwood, was arrested on a warrant for Assault w/intent to inflict serious injury. Amburn was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail. And, 34-year-old Myles Dustin Longcor, of Henderson, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. His bond was set at $300.
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, arrested a man at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). Officials say 37-year-old Seth William Rogers was arrested on two Page County Warrants for Violation of Probation. Rogers was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $20,300 bond, pending further court proceedings.
(Radio Iowa) – Legislators will return to the state capitol today (Tuesday) to put the finishing touches on state spending plans for the budgeting year that begins July 1st. Republicans who hold majorities in the House and Senate have agreed to provide Iowa’s 15 area community colleges with six-and-a-half million dollars more for the next academic year. Republican Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire says the three state universities will get a five-and-a-half million dollar boost.
